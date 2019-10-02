Congressman Mac Thornberry speaks out publicly for the first time since announcing his retirement

(KFDX/KJTL) — 13th district Congressman Mac Thornberry is speaking out publicly for the first time since announcing his retirement.

Congressman Thornberry says he has great gratitude for the people in the 13th district who have given him and his family the opportunity to do things no other Texan has done.

He says he has served the district for longer than he ever expected, 25, going on 26 years.

Another factor under republican term- limit rules, Thornberry would have had to leave his position as the top armed services republican in 2021.