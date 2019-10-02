1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Congressman Mac Thornberry speaks out publicly for the first time since announcing his retirement

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — 13th district Congressman Mac Thornberry is speaking out publicly for the first time since announcing his retirement.

Congressman Thornberry says he has great gratitude for the people in the 13th district who have given him and his family the opportunity to do things no other Texan has done.

He says he has served the district for longer than he ever expected, 25, going on 26 years.

Another factor under republican term- limit rules, Thornberry would have had to leave his position as the top armed services republican in 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"

SW Pkwy injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pkwy injury"

Chicken Box closed last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicken Box closed last week"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News