Construction crews find Civil War artillery shell in downtown Charleston

by: Tim Renaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in downtown Charleston on Wednesday after construction crews discovered a Civil War artillery shell.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the shell was located at 10 Gillon Street.

“We came across what we thought was a small urn or barrel, we weren’t sure. We took it outside and realized it was some sort of ordinance,” said Timothy Geraci, who found the bomb. “So, we took it outside to get a little more information on it from Google and it’s what they called a Paris bomb; it was fired from Fort Sumter. So, at that time, we called 911.”

The United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded and took possession of the artillery shell.

Broad Street at East Bay Street and Gillon Street at Prioleau Street were closed to traffic for some time, but later reopened just after 1:00 p.m.

Charleston County dispatch received a call about the discovery around 10:00 a.m.

Crews at the scene told us a nearby building had also been evacuated as a precaution.

