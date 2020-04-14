1  of  2
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A medical personnel member takes samples on a woman at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami, on March 16, 2020. – Stocks tumbled on March 16, 2020 despite emergency central bank measures to prop up the virus-battered global economy, as countries across Europe started the week in lockdown and major US cities shut bars and restaurants. The virus has upended society around the planet, with governments imposing restrictions rarely seen outside wartime, including the closing of borders, home quarantine orders and the scrapping of public events including major sporting fixtures. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: Tracking the virus: The United States had more than 682,000 cases of coronavirus and 21,600 deaths as of Monday evening.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has passed 1.9 million, Johns Hopkins statistics showed at the time of this writing.

Wondering where your stimulus check is? If it isn’t in your bank account just yet, there will soon be a tool for that.

“The authority is total,” Trump claimed Monday, saying that the president has total authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S. has closed temporarily after hundreds of workers contracted coronavirus. The closure could hurt the country’s meat supply, the head of the company warned.

