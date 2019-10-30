County judge leaves jail following felony charge

Breaking News
(NEXSTAR MEDIA/KFOR) — An Oklahoma County judge was released from jail Tuesday after being charged with felony tax evasion.

Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman’s attorney made a statement following her release, claiming all of her taxes have now been filed.

“She’s not talking.” Coleman’s attorney Joe White said.

White was by her side after she was booked on a felony tax evasion charge.

“We are going to take dead aim at it,” White said.

District Attorney David Prater and his team allege Coleman’s refusal to pay her 2017 state taxes will land her in criminal court.

An investigator wrote that Coleman owed $1,210, but Tuesday, her attorney was adamant it’s all been taken care of.

“She is paying her taxes,” White said. “And if you are just talking about the 2017, we will address that in a court of law.”

The DA’s office is taking aim at what they call a “pattern” of behavior, stating the judge racked up a $23,000 dollar bill for tax years 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

This led up to last month’s indictment on four misdemeanor counts against Coleman.

“We will get to the bottom of it,” White said. “You can file your taxes whenever you choose to file your taxes. If somebody is going to come after you or not, I don’t know the answer to that.”

Coleman will be back in court Thursday morning.

