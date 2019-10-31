Court: Police won’t pay for destroying home

National News
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO (NBC News) — A family whose Greenwood Village, Colorado home was destroyed by police after an armed suspect took refuge inside it and refused to come out won’t get compensation from the city for their losses, according to a ruling from the 10th Circuit Appeals Court.

John Lech lived at the home with his girlfriend and her 9-year-old son when on June 3, 2015, officers from the Greenwood Village police department responded to a burglar alarm at the home.

All family members made it safely outside, but investigators learned that Robert Seacat, who was attempting to evade capture by the Aurora Police Department, was inside the randomly chosen home and refused to come out.

For nearly 19 hours, law enforcement worked to get Seacat out of the house. They fired several rounds of gas munition into the home, breached the home’s doors with a BearCat armored vehicle, and used explosives to create sightlines and points of entry to the home, according to the lawsuit.

When those efforts failed, officers used the BearCat to open multiple holes in the home and deployed a tactical team to apprehend Seacat. In the end, the home was uninhabitable.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"

What the Tech: Halloween safety app

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Halloween safety app"