CUTE: This cat helps kids pick out glasses

PENNSYLVANIA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve ever wondered what a cat would look like in glasses, you’re in luck because Truffles the cat is trained to do just that.

Picking out a new pair of glasses can be intimidating for kids, and that’s where Truffles comes in.

An Optician in Pennsylvania uses her adorable cat, to help children feel more comfortable with their new eye wear.

Master Optician, Danielle Crull, said, “Three to four percent of kids have amblyopia which would require them to wear an eye patch. She, um, will actually wear a pair of glasses with an eye patch on it just to show kids that it’s okay to have an eye patch on.”

Danielle Crull’s educational videos are all posted on Facebook so families around the country can ease their little ones’ fears of wearing glasses or patches.

