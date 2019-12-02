UPDATE: Driver in Dallas Chase has been apprehended

UPDATE: Dec. 2, 11:50 a.m.

According to NBC DFW, the driver has been apprehended.

DALLAS (NBC News) — A driver is leading Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase Monday morning in southern Dallas County.

The driver is in a red Mercedes sedan and appears to have at least one passenger in the car.

On several occasions, the man went off the paved road to change directions. He has also varied his speed between low speeds and higher speeds in excess of the speed limit.

Officials with the sheriff’s department said the car is believed to be stolen.

No other details were immediately available.