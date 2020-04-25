1  of  5
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott’s older brother dies

National News

by: Mintie Betts

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement Thursday night regarding quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother.

It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.

Jace Prescott was 31 years old. He played college football at Northwestern State from 2007-2010 after graduating from Haughton High School in Louisiana just outside of Bossier City.

According to reports, Prescott died Thursday morning.

In 2013, their mother Peggy died of colon cancer.

