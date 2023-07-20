HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The daughter of a retired professional soccer player is dead following a boating accident in South Carolina, her family has confirmed.

Olivia Knighton, 11, of Massachusetts was among nine people thrown overboard when their 23-foot boat was hit by a large wake from another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were 12 people on the boat at the time, and no one else was hurt.

Knighton was hit by the propeller after being thrown overboard, the DNR said. She died at a local hospital after the incident, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

“We are in the process of a detailed inquiry that includes collecting witness statements, examining the boat and working to develop a complete picture of what happened,” the DNR said. “Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones.”

Brad Knighton, a former goalie for the MLS’s New England Revolution, posted on Twitter early Thursday afternoon that “there are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment.”

“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow we will get through this as a family.”

Knighton also posted about his daughter on his Instagram account, which has several photos of the family.

Brad Knighton spent most of his professional career, which began in 2007, with the Revolution, according to Nexstar’s WWLP. He also made appearances for the Philadelphia Union and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. After retiring from the MLS in January, Knighton became head coach with the New England Revolution Academy.