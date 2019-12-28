Dec. 28 is national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - At least 15 people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line exploded at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility causing part of the building to collapse, authorities say.

Daniel Wegner, deputy fire chief for Sedgwick County, said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at the facility. John Gallagher, the county's EMS director, said 11 people were taken to hospitals and four were treated at the scene. No one was killed.