Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe identified

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Four decades after remains were found in a rural area near Amboy, Washington, the victim now has her name back.

It’s a cold case homicide in which the victim has been known only as “Fly Creek Jane Doe” since 1980.

On Tuesday detectives revealed she’s Sandra, or “Sandy”, Morden, born in 1962. They believe she was killed sometime between spring 1977 and fall 1978.

Her bones were found by a father and son panning for gold.

“That area is still very rural today. Back in 1980 it was still a smaller area so for somebody to go missing generally in the local area they were documented pretty decently. So it was big news at that time,”said Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lindsay Schultz, who has been leading the cold case investigation.

The news revealed the remains were of a teenage girl who’d been killed by “homicidal violence”.

Over the years, investigators made facial reconstructions and sent out numerous media releases, but weren’t able to identify the remains.

She remained a “Jane Doe” for nearly 40 years.

