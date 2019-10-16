DNA kits via vending machine

National News
Posted: / Updated:

OREGON (NBC News) — Near the elevators of Oregon Health and Science University’s Knight Cancer Research Building, you won’t find Doritos or Coca-Cola inside the vending machines.

You’ll find DNA kits instead.

The idea behind the vending machines started about a year ago.

The DNA kits are a unique way for researchers to learn more about how behaviors, lifestyle and genetics play a role in a person’s risk for cancer.

It’s more than a DNA kit. The Healthy Oregon Project app also lets anyone who downloads it fill out surveys that give researchers a better understanding about how lifestyle factors contribute to the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. The app will also give you important information as well.

“I think it’s a really novel opportunity to think about what is the population level risk of having these different genetic mutations. I think it’s exciting to provide that information to people,” explains OHSU’s Dr. Jackilen Shannon.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4-Year-Old Saves Drowning Sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-Year-Old Saves Drowning Sister"

Fire footage from DEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire footage from DEP"

Mushroom mom NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom mom NBC News"

Close Call: Car Narrowly Misses Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close Call: Car Narrowly Misses Deputy"

Child hit while riding bicycle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child hit while riding bicycle"

YMCA Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Accident"

Texoma Serves Day, Just Serve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Serves Day, Just Serve"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-16-19"

Google showcases new hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Google showcases new hardware"

Firefighter killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter killed"

DNA vending machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA vending machines"

Girls VB: NOCONA VS. CITY VIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls VB: NOCONA VS. CITY VIEW"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News