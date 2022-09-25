(KTLA) – The Disneyland magic seems to stand the test of time even though the park has undergone several renovations since its opening on July 17, 1955. Since then, a few fan-favorite rides and attractions have gotten a facelift or were cut by the big mouse himself.

However, the Internet and Disney’s ever-growing fanbase won’t let the rides’ memories fade, despite the park’s efforts.

Here are a few Disneyland attractions hardcore fans will remember, even though you can’t find them in the park anymore.

Skyway to Tomorrowland and Fantasyland

The skyways were the first ride of their kind to be built in the United States, according to D23, the official Disney fan club website.

The attraction was a way guests could travel from Fantasyland to Tomorrowland or vice versa by “passenger buckets that were suspended from a 2,400-foot-long cable.” Originally, guests could purchase round-trip or one-way tickets. That offering was later limited to one-way tickets.

The Skyway to Fantasyland and Tomorrowland opened on June 23, 1956, and closed on Nov. 10, 1994.

The PeopleMover

The popular transportation system located in Tomorrowland opened on July 2, 1967. Guests could take a nice, relaxing ride through the futuristic land without enduring the crowds. According to Inside the Magic, Walt Disney thought of this attraction before passing on Dec. 15, 1966. Unfortunately, the ride closed on Aug. 21, 1995.

Rocket Rods, a short-lived ride, replaced the PeopleMover. The ride is still available at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Autopia Saga

The Junior Autopia ride, marketed toward small children, was very similar to the present-day Autopia ride, according to D23. The ride debuted on July 23, 1956, and closed two years later in September 1958, according to the Duchess of Disneyland.

The modern-day Autopia ride and the plaza in front of “It’s A Small World” occupy the space the ride once did. After the hype for Junior Autopia died, it was renamed Fantasyland Autopia. It was later renamed the “Rescue Rangers Raceway” to promote the Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers TV show, according to Disney Afternoon Wiki.

The rebranding of the ride wasn’t much of a success and the ride ultimately closed in the 1990s.

Swiss Family/Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Swiss Family Treehouse was themed after the 1960 Swiss Family Robinson movie. Guests could climb up the treehouse and see each family member’s rooms. This attraction opened on November 18, 1962, but closed on March 8, 1999, to be remarketed for “Tarzan.”

Disneyland still has the treehouse but closed it down again for refurbishments during the pandemic. Still, there have been rumors about the treehouse being re-themed to the hit movie “Encanto,” according to Disney Food Blog.

Lagoon Mermaids

Before the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage called the Tomorrowland lagoon home, park guests could see mermaids swimming in the waters. These weren’t any animatronics, either. According to the Duchess of Disneyland, guests could see real people (dressed up as mermaids) swimming in the lagoon.

The mermaids were introduced during the summer of 1959 and parkgoers could see them lounging on the rocks, swimming underwater, and by the submarine.

However, this spectacle was short-lived due to the high risk of injury and the highly chlorinated water. The mermaids were last seen in the lagoon during the summer of 1967.