Doctor shares video showing what COVID patients see in final moments

ST. LOUIS (NEXSTAR) – A St. Louis doctor is pleading with residents to take precautions against COVID-19, tweeting a simulation video of a patient’s last moments with the message, “I don’t want to be the last person that looks in your frightened eyes.”

Dr. Kenneth E. Remy shared the video early Saturday after an exhausting shift working through the night at Missouri Baptist Medical Center’s intensive care unit, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In the video, Remy leans over the camera in full protective gear, showing what dying COVID-19 patients see in their last moments.

Please listen as this is dire. I don’t want to be the last person that looks in your frightened eyes. #MaskUp ⁦@DrKenRemy1⁩ ⁦@WUSTLmed⁩ pic.twitter.com/qwb4eERlfE — Kenneth E. Remy, MD, MHSc, FCCM (@DrKenRemy1) November 21, 2020

“This is what it looks like when you breathe 40 times a minute, have an oxygen level dipping well below 80,” Remy says, moving the lens to simulate a patient struggling to take in breaths. “I hope that the last moments of your life don’t look like this.”

In early November, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiked in the state of Missouri, COVID Tracking Project data show. Remy called the situation “dire.”

“I promise you, this is what your mother, your father or your children will see when they get COVID disease at the end of their life,” Remy continued in the video. “This is serious. I beg you, please practice the precautions to reduce transmission of COVID disease so that we can effectively prevent disease for you and your loved ones.”

The United States has now recorded more than 12,397,480 cases and 250,925 deaths from COVID-19, according to The COVID Tracking Project.