SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dog went off the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel after a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the Virginia Marine Resources Commission is working to retrieve the dog, and that all northbound lanes on the MMMBT are currently closed.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. and Suffolk first responders are helping the injured.

This breaking article will be updated.