Dog the Bounty Hunter diagnosed with pulmonary embolism: ‘A ticking time bomb’

DENVER — Duane “Dog” Chapman learned on The Dr. Oz Show that he is suffering from a life-threatening condition, days after he was hospitalized for chest pain, according to People.

Chapman has reportedly been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a dangerous artery blockage that could lead to a heart attack.

During the interview at Dog’s house, which is set to air Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz had honest, tough words for Chapman:

“You’re a ticking time bomb. You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”