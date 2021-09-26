TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Duane Chapman – better known by the name of his TV show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – visited the Florida family home of Brian Laundrie Saturday. Laundrie is a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

The reality TV personality pulled up to the North Port home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie around 4:30 p.m. and knocked on the front door. No one answered.

When asked why he was there, Chapman told a NewsNation reporter “come on, you know,” and implored the public to share tips by calling 833-TELL-DOG.

Police are currently searching for Brian Laundrie, who was last seen by his family on Sept. 14.

Petito’s remains were found last Sunday near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, who is believed to be the last person to see Petito alive, refused to cooperate with authorities before his disappearance.

His family told investigators he went hiking and never returned. Multiple agencies have been searching the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, the area he was believed to be hiking in. He’s been missing for over a week.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.