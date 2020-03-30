Dollar General offering discounts to front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dollar General is offering store discounts for all first responders.

We are proud to offer a 10% OFF storewide discount for all medical personnel, first responders & activated National Guardsmen. A work ID or badge must be shown at checkout to get the discount. The discount is valid every day instore through 4/30. Some item exclusions do apply. pic.twitter.com/jSpCxkLqgC — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 30, 2020

All first responders must show a work ID or badge at checkout to get a discount. The discount is valid every day in store through April 30.