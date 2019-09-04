Dominoes innovation garage

(KFDX/KJTL) — Even the largest companies have to continue to innovate to keep up with changing consumer trends. And that’s the idea behind domino’s ‘innovation garage’, where some off-the-wall ideas get a slice of reality.

Domino’s may be an established global pizza powerhouse, but in its new innovation garage, it looks more like a start-up.

It’s here where teams from across the company come to collaborate and brainstorm new ideas – ones that are not related to the menu.



Domino’s pizza CEO Rick Allison says “we’ve put this in place really to help us continue to accelerate innovation in all things delivery.”

Delivery has become a focal point for the industry so there’s a dedicated space for testing new offerings, including GPS tracking for orders, which is expected to roll out by the end of the year.

E-bikes are also being looked at as a way to deliver food in certain geographic areas. And there’s this – the neuro-robot is also being deployed in Houston later this year. It’s an unmanned vehicle that could show up at your door.



Reporter Kate Rogers says “to use the neuro-robot, customers simply enter a code right here (typing). The doors open on up, you grab your pizza, and go- there’s also no tipping necessary.”

Domino’s isnt the only major restaurant letting investors and shareholders behind the scenes as it innovates.

Starbucks also has a hub called the tryer center, where it’s testing out new menu items deliver techniques store formats at its headquarters in Seattle.

For dominos it’s important to develop new delivery ideas on its own, unlike many of its competitors who have teamed up with companies like door-dash and Grubhub.

“The first reason is were not going to out-source the customer experience when that delivery happens. The only way we have human interaction is with that delivery expert and we want that to be a domino’s trained delivery expert,” says Allison.

With delivery now available for nearly any type of food consumers are craving, companies are working overtime to stay ahead and innovate.

And Allison says the company has the ability to build and break down a store inside the innovation garage in a matter of hours, allowing them to make sure that their new processes and technology are as efficient and as cost-effective as possible.