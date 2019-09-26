DPS: Woman dead after rolling car several times in Cherokee Co. crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas woman is dead following a crash in Cherokee County Wednesday evening.

According to DPS, Rachael Finley, 38, of Rusk, was driving on U.S. 69, four miles from Rusk.

They say for an unknown reason drove off the roadway, then over corrected, which caused a side skid and the vehicle to roll several times.

During this, the SUV crossed over County Road 1505 and came to a rest.

Finley was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy and transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The crash remains under investigation.