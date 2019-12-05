Drone believed to have hit TV helicopter in California

LOS ANGELES (KFDX/KJTL) — Channel 7’s news chopper was struck while flying over downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The pilot heard and felt a bang as an object hit the tail side. The impact did not affect the chopper’s ability to fly, but it could have been much worse under different circumstances.

Drones are usually prohibited from flying about 400 feet or near airports. This one was flying at around 1,100 feet.

It’s unclear who was operating the drone but Los Angeles police have launched an investigation.

Whoever is responsible could be facing fines up to $250,000 as well as jail time.

If you get a drone, you are required to register with the FAA and review basic safety practices.