East Texas K-9 officer finds 400 pounds of weed in Chicago man’s truck

National News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County K-9 officer made a big discovery Tuesday afternoon when he found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in a Chicago man’s semi-trailer.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, K-9 Hank and his handler were called to the scene after the semi-trailer was pulled over for a traffic violation. Deputies at the scene were skeptical of his story and that it needed “further investigating.”

After initially finding laundry detergent, Hank further searched the truck and found the drugs that were wrapped into 15 bundles.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Beck of Chicago. He has been charged with Possession of Marijuana between 50 to 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Hank was imported from Poland and trained in Little Rock. He was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office with funds raised specifically for purchasing K-9s.

