El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads ‘not guilty’ in court appearance

National News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleaded not guilty during his first appearance before his trial judge on Tuesday.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was arrested on Aug. 3 after 22 people were shot and killed, along with 25 more injured, at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. El Paso Police say he confessed to the shooting and told investigators he was targeting Mexicans.

https://twitter.com/KappKtsm/status/1182386675319787520

He was arraigned in the 409th District Court before Judge Sam Medrano Jr. El Paso lawyer Joe Spencer and San Antonio lawyer Mark Stevens make up the defense team.

Local prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty. Federal authorities are weighing capital murder and hate crime charges. The Department of Justice has called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News