Environmental disaster unfolding in brazil is becoming a full-fledged global political crisis

BRAZIL (KFDX/KJTL) — The environmental disaster unfolding in brazil from the fires in the amazon is becoming a full-fledged global political crisis.

G7 leaders, including President Trump, offering to help the impacted countries as quickly as possible.

Aerial images showing the planet’s lungs in flames. The smoke so thick, that cameras struggle to capture the devastation.

“This is not just a forest that is burning, this is almost a cemetery. Because all you can see is death,” reports Camila Bernal.

A line of fire continuing to move and expand, in some areas– but this weekend G7 leaders vowing to help contain the flames.

“There was a true convergence that we all agreed to help as quickly as possible the countries that were affected by these fires,” says Bernal.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, announcing the deployment of more than 40-thousand troops to the Amazon that will help fight the fires. This – after repeated denials that the fires posed a threat to the most biodiverse ecoregion on the planet.

But for some, the president’s actions are long overdue. Ngo’s in the country blaming Bolsonaro for scaling back on environmental regulations that have likely encouraged deforestation by loggers and ranchers.

“Right now with the onslaught of climate change mixed with homesteading and mining and all of that contributing deforestation. Brazil is on the verge of losing probably 60% of its remaining habitat with and under a decade,” says Jeff Corwin, wildlife biologist.