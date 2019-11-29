EPS identifies TPC as high priority violation of the clean air act

PORT NECHES (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past three years, the Environmental Protection Agency is identifying TPC as a “high priority violation” of the clean air act.

In the past five years, the EPA has opened three cases against the company, fining them more than $100,000 for those air-related violations.

One of those cases had to do with the release of VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, which means any compound of carbon.

In the other two cases, the EPA found TPC did not do enough to maintain a safe facility to prevent the accidental release of a toxin, specifically chlorine.

Similarly, most of the violations noted by the Texas commission on environmental quality also had to do with preventing unauthorized emissions.

In fact, five of those eight actions taken against TPC in the last five years were because of this very issue.

For example, in 2015, TCEQ reports TPC released 900 pounds of chlorine in 48 hours.

They say it happened because of an external corrosion on the chlorine line and the release could have been prevented.

Out of the $80,000 TPC had to pay in fines to the state, the largest single payment was nearly $40,000.

That violation was back in 2015 when TPC was accused of releasing almost double the permitted amount of unauthorized VOCs during a 12 month period.

The agency also reports TPC emitted unauthorized amounts of carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides during those 12 months.

There were also 2 water-related violations in the last 10 years. The most recent in 2016.

TPC was fined for not complying with the amount of ammonia nitrogen allowed in liquid waste.