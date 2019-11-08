Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Evangelical women’s health group owes state $1.5M

National News
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas investigators say that an anti-abortion group must repay the state more than $1.5 million in overpayments and prohibited costs after coming under fire for neglecting to provide services to thousands of low-income women.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the office of the health inspector general announced Thursday that it had uncovered “serious contractual violations” by the Heidi Group, an evangelical nonprofit that started promoting alternatives to abortion in the 1990s.

The state hired the organization in 2016 to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women’s health but don’t offer abortions after Republican lawmakers cut funding to Planned Parenthood. But an Associated Press investigation found that the group came nowhere close to serving 50,000 women, as it had promised.

Last year, Texas canceled millions of dollars in troubled contracts with the organization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"