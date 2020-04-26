‘Extensive search’ continues for missing soldier in Texas after keys, wallet found

KILLEEN (NBC News) — Agents at a U.S. military post in Texas are searching for a soldier who has been missing for three days.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot at Fort Hood, where she’s stationed, wearing a black T-shirt.

“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day,” officials said in a press release.

Friends and family of Guillen have flooded their social media accounts with pleas to the public to contact the authorities if anyone has any information.

Mayra Guillen wrote on a Facebook post that her sister’s phone was last tracked on Belton, Texas, about 20 minutes away from where she was last seen. Neither her boyfriend or relatives have heard from her since she disappeared, she said.

“Please help me find my girlfriend,” Guillen’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, tweeted on Friday. “Please anything helps.”

“An extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police,” authorities said. Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are also involved in the search.

Click here to read the full NBC News article.