Breaking News
Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Facial transplant recipient puts spotlight on mental health

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MINNESOTA (NBC News) — Andy Sandness, the Mayo Clinic’s first facial transplant recipient, is sharing his story to raise awareness of mental health.

“When I first saw it, I’ll never forget just looking in that mirror,” he said recently at the Mayo Clinic’s Transform conference. “Just wow. That’s all I could say, was ‘wow.'”

Sandness is the first person to receive a facial transplant at the Mayo Clinic. He underwent the surgery in 2017. The procedure took 56 hours, roughly 40 surgeons and nurses, and completely changed Sandness’ physical appearance.

He didn’t just talk about the physical. Sandness needed the transplant because in 2006, at 21 years old and battling depression, he shot himself in the face.

“I built up a wall and I wouldn’t let nobody in.” he said during the session at the conference. “And finally it just got to the point where it just exploded and there was no controlling it.”

Sandness has said he immediately regretted the decision to attempt suicide, telling first responders he didn’t want to die.

He decided to share his story, about the surgery and about mental health, because he hopes it will help someone else who is struggling.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News