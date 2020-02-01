Family shares photos of 2-year-old who accidentally shot, killed himself in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. shared several photos with News 5 of the toddler who tragically lost his life on Thursday.
Mobile Police said Davis accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn at I-65 and Dauphin.
The boy’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Investigators said the loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘I’m glorifying him’: Grounded by faith, Mahomes prays before Super Bowl departure
- 49ers legends Montana, Rice delight fans in Miami
- Rick Perry endorses candidate in race for the 13th Congressional District
- Texomans set to celebrate decade-long tradition Mardis Gras Nocona Style
- Nocona hopes to drive in more visitors with monthly ‘Cruisin Nocona’