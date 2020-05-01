FDA grants remdesivir emergency use authorization for COVID-19

NEW YORK (NBC News) — The Food and Drug Administration has granted remdesivir emergency use authorization to treat the most severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The FDA’s decision expands doctors’ ability to use remdesivir on the most severe cases. Previously, physicians were limited to trying the drug in clinical trials or in what’s called compassionate use for patients who have no other treatment options.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization increases access by allowing any doctor “to prescribe remdesivir for their patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explained.

However, that does not mean the drug should be used for all hospitalized patients.

“Ongoing clinical trials will define which patients will best benefit from remdesivir treatment,” Schaffner wrote in an email. Previous research suggested the drug may have potentially dangerous side effects in some patients, including an impact on kidney function.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced results from a large study of remdesivir, saying the data show a “clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

