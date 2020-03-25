1  of  3
Federal officials provide $80 million to tribes for COVID-19 response

by: Ronnie Das

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Federal officials announced upcoming action to provide $80 million in funding to tribes, tribal organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations for resources in support of our nation’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement late last week. The actions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed by additional funding made available this Wednesday.

“Our nation’s tribal health leaders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak and these additional resources will help increase public health capacity for Indian Country,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

As part of this upcoming funding action, CDC will:

  • Supplement an existing CDC Cooperative Agreement to get resources quickly to nine regionally designated tribal organizations, including resources for sub-awards to tribes with the greatest burden and needs in their region and other direct funds to a number of large tribes.
  • Supplement existing funding to the National Council of Urban Indian Health, which will make sub-awards to 41 urban Indian health centers.
  • Supplement existing funding to the National Indian Health Board for COVID-19 communication activities.
  • Issue a new non-competitive grant Notice of Funding Opportunity to reach all Title I and Title V tribes that are eligible to apply for a Federal grant.

Michigan’s 12 tribal governments control more than 300 square miles of land which are home to tens of thousands of people.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

