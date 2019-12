(KFDX/KJTL) — A leading law enforcement organization is releasing its annual report on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 29 fewer officers died in 2019 than in 2018.

That’s a decrease of nearly 20% and the lowest number of deaths since 2013.

The data also shows police officers were safer on the roads, with 12% fewer traffic-related deaths, and a 6% drop in deaths from guns.