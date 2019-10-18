“Fight Mode” takes breast cancer battle to the boxing ring

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — A group of breast cancer survivors is continuing their fight against the disease by taking it to the boxing ring.

The group, called Fight Mode, is sponsored by Everlast.

While they’re bobbing and weaving, they’re also sharing a message of strength and healing to all affected by breast cancer.

Fight Mode founder Susie Roden is a two-time survivor.

“I didn’t think any man would ever fall in love with me because I had half a breast. And then one day I had the ‘aha” moment. I decided I couldn’t go on living in shame and embarrassment. I had to face the diagnosis and try to help others,” she says.

What started as just four women at a Southampton, New York gym is now a group of 25.

“When you look around the ring and you see the other women at different levels box, you just feel energized by all of them,” says Fight Mode member Vicki Durand.

The fitness company is featuring the women’s stories and words of encouragement to others diagnosed with breast cancer on its website this month.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"

Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas"

Christmas magic VIP preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas magic VIP preview party"

"Fight Mode" Takes Breast Cancer Battle To The Boxing Ring

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Fight Mode" Takes Breast Cancer Battle To The Boxing Ring"

What the Tech: Car charging

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Car charging"

WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case"

WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News