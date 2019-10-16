Fighting For Their Flag: Family takes on HOA

NORTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — A Wake Forest, North Carolina family grieving the death of their son is now fighting to keep a flagpole installed to honor him.

Clayton Parks was working at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, Illinois, when a disgruntled and recently fired co-worker went on the shooting spree on February 19th.

Parks and four other employees were killed, and five police officers were wounded.

The suspect, Gary Martin, was killed in a shootout with police.

Parks’ parents, Leslie and Dave Kendra, recently installed a flagpole in their yard, along with an American flag and an “Aurora Strong” banner honoring Clayton.

Days later they received a letter from their HOA stating that the flagpole was “in violation of community rules” and that they could be fined up to $100 per day.

