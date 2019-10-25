Firefighter saves American flag from burning home

(NBC News) — A Massachusetts family has credited one firefighter for saving a meaningful memento from their burning home.

Fire Lt. Billy Collins carried an American flag out of the home. It belonged to the homeowner, who said the flag had been hanging up since he moved in.

It was one of two flags inside the house. The second is an encased flag kept in memory of the homeowner’s father, who was a Navy veteran and police officer.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to contain the fire in time to get that flag out as well.

Firefighter saves American flag from Massachusetts house fire.@kristendahlgren has more. pic.twitter.com/C7WPr7n43y — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2019

“We’re very appreciative they were able to save our flag in the window, and to stop the fire so it didn’t destroy his father’s flag,” the homeowner’s girlfriend said. “If his father’s flag was gone…I think that would have been the end of him.”

Collins is also a veteran and said any firefighter would have done the same thing in his position.

The home is unfortunately a total loss and the family lost their four cats in the fire. They say wherever they end up, they’ll take both flags with them to keep the memory of those lost.