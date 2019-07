Night Two of the first Democratic presidential debate is underway, with Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Kirsten Gillibrand headlining.

NBC News will bring real-time news, analysis and fact-checks of (almost) everything the White House hopefuls have to say. Follow live as we kick off Night Two of the two-night debate, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Sen. Sanders says he believes healthcare is a human right. — Nicholas Quallich (@NICKQUALLICH) June 28, 2019

Mayor Buttigieg says you shouldn’t have to struggle if you didn’t go to college @TexomasHomepage ##YLEH — Nicholas Quallich (@NICKQUALLICH) June 28, 2019

Savannah Guthrie: Do Dems have to explain how they'll pay for free college, health care?



Kamala Harris: "Where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1% and the biggest corporations in this country?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/o4hnWqo9Vg — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Savannah Guthrie: "What is your response to those who say nominating a socialist would re-elect Donald Trump?"



Bernie Sanders: "Well I think the response is … the last poll I saw had us 10 points ahead of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/gRgPYDsVjb — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

WATCH: Andrew Yang explains his plan for universal basic income. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/MxNQSQkcq0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Pete Buttigieg on free college: "I don't believe it makes sense to ask working class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires. I think the children of the wealthiest Americans can pay at least a little bit of tuition." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/x3dAOOMCJ2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Sen. Harris gets Sen Gillebrand, Rep. Swalwell to quiet down, saying “Americans don’t want to see a food fight.” — Nicholas Quallich (@NICKQUALLICH) June 28, 2019

Harris: "America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/QlLEy6EHi5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson gets first question. Says we have a “sickness plan” in USA. @TexomasHomepage #YLEH — Nicholas Quallich (@NICKQUALLICH) June 28, 2019

"Raise your hand if you think it should be a civil offense, rather than a crime to cross the border without documentation?" #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Wlm76NnYgK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Biden calls for “putting insurance executives in jail for misleading advertising” on opioids. https://t.co/TRGL1ItuDU #DemDebate2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

WATCH: Harris says she doesn't think Biden is a racist, but she talks directly to Biden about his having worked with segregationists on the issue of school busing. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Ytb2xvOhux — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019