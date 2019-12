WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Patients at the Children’s National Hospital in DC will get a visit from America’s first lady.

Melania trump’s visit continues the tradition followed by every first lady since Bess Truman more than 60 years ago.

The first lady will tour the surgical care unit and short-stay unit to meet and visit patients, their families, and the nursing staff.

Mrs. Trump also plans to read a book to children which shares a message about kindness.