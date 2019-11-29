Breaking News
Several stabbed near London Bridge; man detained

Fisherman catches hand grenade

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (KFDX/KJTL) — A fisherman’s catch ends up in the hands of the bomb squad.

Joseph Alexander’s relaxing hobby turned into a potentially explosive situation in Michigan.

He was magnet-fishing off a Grand Rapids bridge when he snagged something highly unusual. A WWI-era grenade.

Authorities determined the explosive was a genuine German mortar. They took it away to be destroyed.

Alexander says he hadn’t found anything exciting that day before the discovery and was found on his last throw of the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story