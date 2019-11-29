Fisherman catches hand grenade

MICHIGAN (KFDX/KJTL) — A fisherman’s catch ends up in the hands of the bomb squad.

Joseph Alexander’s relaxing hobby turned into a potentially explosive situation in Michigan.

He was magnet-fishing off a Grand Rapids bridge when he snagged something highly unusual. A WWI-era grenade.

Authorities determined the explosive was a genuine German mortar. They took it away to be destroyed.

Alexander says he hadn’t found anything exciting that day before the discovery and was found on his last throw of the day.