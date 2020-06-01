1  of  2
Breaking News
Second COVID-19 case in two days confirmed in Young Co., total now six Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 283

Fishermen catch 220 pounds of tuna, donate it to health care workers

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – A group of fishermen in Hawaii had a lucky day at sea and decided to use their catch to feed their local health care workers.

The group caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds.

The fish was sent to a seafood distributor who cleaned, cooked, and prepared the tuna into more than 300 poke bowls.

The meals were then delivered to Honolulu’s Straub Medical Center and the Queen’s Medical Center.

The men said they were inspired to do good for their community after witnessing another local fisherman, 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, regularly catch fish he then donated to strangers in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News