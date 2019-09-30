FL woman killed by appliance deliveryman

FLORIDA (CNN NEWS) — The family of Evelyn Udell recalled the phone call nobody should ever be forced to endure.



Daughter-in-law, Sloane Udell, says “we learned that our beloved grandmother, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and sister had been savagely beaten and burned within the sanctity of her beautiful, peaceful, quiet suburban home.”

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo brutally attacked the 75-year-old last month while delivering a washer and dryer to her Boca Raton house.



Family Attorney, Nick Panagakis, says “Evie chose to buy from Best Buy. But Best Buy subcontracted to JB Hunt, who subcontracted delivery to XM Services Inc, except nobody told Evie.”

Attorneys with Morgan and Morgan announced the lawsuit Friday which includes all three of those companies, as well as the delivery driver and suspect.

The family is now pushing for laws that would require extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.



Panagakis says “required as a bare minimum to get the same kind of traffic reports that we get at my own law firm. And we’re not even in the delivery business. And we’re not in the retail business. So that they know immediately, as we do every single day if somebody gets a ticket. And your ticket to your job by not having a valid license. And get daily arrest reports.”

The family’s attorney says on the day of Udell’s murder, her suspected murderer was actually supposed to be in traffic court for a suspended license.