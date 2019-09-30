FL woman killed by appliance deliveryman

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (CNN NEWS) — The family of Evelyn Udell recalled the phone call nobody should ever be forced to endure.

Daughter-in-law, Sloane Udell, says “we learned that our beloved grandmother, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and sister had been savagely beaten and burned within the sanctity of her beautiful, peaceful, quiet suburban home.”

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo brutally attacked the 75-year-old last month while delivering a washer and dryer to her Boca Raton house.

Family Attorney, Nick Panagakis, says “Evie chose to buy from Best Buy. But Best Buy subcontracted to JB Hunt, who subcontracted delivery to XM Services Inc, except nobody told Evie.”

Attorneys with Morgan and Morgan announced the lawsuit Friday which includes all three of those companies, as well as the delivery driver and suspect.

The family is now pushing for laws that would require extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.

Panagakis says “required as a bare minimum to get the same kind of traffic reports that we get at my own law firm. And we’re not even in the delivery business. And we’re not in the retail business. So that they know immediately, as we do every single day if somebody gets a ticket. And your ticket to your job by not having a valid license. And get daily arrest reports.”

The family’s attorney says on the day of Udell’s murder, her suspected murderer was actually supposed to be in traffic court for a suspended license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"

Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s"

40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton

Thumbnail for the video titled "40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now"

Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana"

Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News