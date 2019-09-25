Fletcher family fights over corn dog territory

(KFDX/KJTL) — One company is in the middle of a lawsuit, and its a food favorite for many at the state fair. A battle over the corn dog gone wrong.

The Fletcher family originated the fair treat, but now they’re suing two family members, who went out on their own, and opened up a corn dog brand called “fletch”.

The trademark lawsuit says the brand’s name is similar and confuses people.

The original Fletcher corn dog was introduced over 77 years ago.

The two women who are being sued told the Dallas Morning News they didn’t see this lawsuit coming.

They say what they do is very different. Their menu is more hip and offers health-focused options.

