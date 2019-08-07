Floating your cares away

(NBC News) Float therapy spas are popping up across the United States.

Fans of the isolation tank experience say it’s a chance to relax and zen out.

Float therapy is nothing new, but it is experiencing a renaissance.

True Rest has 34 spas across the country, with 15 more opening this year.

They’re drawing in customers like Addy Collett, who believes the isolation offers mental health benefits.

“I have a super ADD personality, so it’s helped me a lot just relax and unwind,” Collett says.

More than 1,000 pounds of epsom salt added to the tank’s water makes floating effortless.

“Even a bowling ball floats inside our pods,” says True Rest spa owner Mike Shoniker.

The water is the same temperature as your skin, and once the pod closes there is no light or sound.

“You’re alone with yourself and one with your thoughts,” Shoniker explains.

The water is cleaned in between sessions, and those with claustrophobia can simply leave the pod lid open.

