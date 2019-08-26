Florida man convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting an unarmed man in dispute over a parking spot

(NBC News) — A Florida jury has rejected a man’s claim that he killed another man in self-defense during a dispute over a handicap-accessible parking spot.

Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a convenience store parking lot last year in Clearwater, Florida.

Drejka said he fired at McGlockton because he had been pushed to the ground and feared further attack.

Drejka’s attorneys argued it was a case of self-defense, but prosecutors argued that Drejka started the fight by confronting McGlockton’s girlfriend, who was parked with her kids in the handicapped space. They also said Drejka had no reason to fire as McGlockton was retreating.

Read more here.