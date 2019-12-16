Former Conoco Phillips employee sued for fraud

(KFDX/KJTL) — Oil giant Conoco Phillips is suing a former employee accused of stealing millions of dollars.

The company filed a federal civil lawsuit Thursday detailing the scheme.

The former employee allegedly used fake companies and false invoices to take more than $7 million.

According to the lawsuit, the employee created Shell companies that billed for supplies and services that weren’t delivered.

More than half of the money was used to buy large tracts of real estate in Nevada.

Five individuals are named in the lawsuit. No criminal charges have been filed yet, but the FBI is looking into the allegations.