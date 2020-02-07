Former Mississippi daycare employee charged with felony child abuse

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee at Little Footprints Daycare Center in Gluckstadt has been arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on child abuse charges.

Last week, 12 News reported the allegations against the employee. Videos showed an infant being tossed in a blanket and a teacher pulling a chair from under a toddler.

39-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Ross has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse. She is also charged with one count of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Ross appeared at the Madison County Justice Court on Friday. Her bond was set at $76,000. Ross was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.