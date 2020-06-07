Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell dead at 41

NBC News — Former NFL wide receiver Donald Reche Caldwell died at the age of 41 over the weekend, according to his former team the New England Patriots.

The Patriots tweeted their condolences over learning the news of Caldwell’s death on Sunday, but did not give details on his cause of death. Caldwell’s death was initially reported by TMZ after his mother, Deborah Caldwell, told the outlet he died on Saturday in an armed robbery in Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Police Department would not confirm Caldwell’s death to NBC News, but did confirm they were investigating a homicide where a victim was shot and killed Saturday night. Deborah Caldwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Caldwell was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2002 after playing at the University of Florida. The 41-year-old signed with the New England Patriots in 2006, making it all the way to the AFC Championship that season with the franchise’s former quarterback, Tom Brady. Caldwell dropped two passes in the championship game from Brady, and the team lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

He was subsequently released prior to the team’s 2007 season.

Former Patriots teammate Benjamin Watson tweeted about Caldwell on Sunday and said he was sad to hear of Caldwell’s death.

“Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories,” Watson tweeted.

Click here to read the full NBC News article.