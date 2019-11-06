Fort Worth cop who shot woman dead had 2004 assault charge

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door. A judge has issued a gag order in Dean’s murder trial that prohibits lawyers and others involved in Dean’s trial from speaking publicly about specifics of the case. (Tarrant County Jail via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home last month was charged with simple assault while a college student in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Aaron Dean discussed the misdemeanor charge during a 2017 police department job interview.

The 35-year-old officer resigned in October. He’s facing a murder charge for shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home.

In a recording the paper obtained of Dean’s interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he “stroked” her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.

Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.

The charge wouldn’t prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth’s civil service regulations.