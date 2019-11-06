Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Fort Worth cop who shot woman dead had 2004 assault charge

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door. A judge has issued a gag order in Dean’s murder trial that prohibits lawyers and others involved in Dean’s trial from speaking publicly about specifics of the case. (Tarrant County Jail via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home last month was charged with simple assault while a college student in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Aaron Dean discussed the misdemeanor charge during a 2017 police department job interview.

The 35-year-old officer resigned in October. He’s facing a murder charge for shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home.

In a recording the paper obtained of Dean’s interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he “stroked” her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.

Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.

The charge wouldn’t prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth’s civil service regulations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"

$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD.

Thumbnail for the video titled "$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD."

New mayor elected in Bowie

Thumbnail for the video titled "New mayor elected in Bowie"