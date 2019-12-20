Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson indicted on murder charge

FILE – This undated photo provided by Jefferson’s family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson’s family via AP, File)

FORT WORTH (NBC News) — A Texas grand jury on Friday indicted a former Fort Worth police officer for murder after fatally shooting a woman who had been babysitting her nephew at home in a case that drew public outcry for police accountability.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment for the former officer, Aaron Dean, 35, in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old pre-med graduate student.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jefferson’s family, tweeted that they are relieved with the indictment, but “remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away.”

n the week after Jefferson’s death, Tarrant County prosecutors said they had enough evidence to ask for the grand jury indictment, and said in a statement “we will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case led to a rare murder charge against a police officer in the United States, when Dean was initially arrested just days after the incident occurred. He resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department prior to his arrest.

