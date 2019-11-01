Four dead, four injured in Northern California Halloween house party shooting

CALIFORNIA (NBC NEWS) — Four people were killed and four more were injured in a Halloween night shooting in Northern California, according to officials.

The shooting at a house party in Orinda, outside of Berkeley, was reported at about 11 p.m. local time, according to police.

An initial person who called police said she heard gunshots, but thought the sound could also be firecrackers, according to a recording of a dispatcher report. She said dozens of people were running outside the house. A second person who called said they saw a person with a gun.

David Cook, the Orinda Police Department chief, said he did not have any additional information beyond the number of victims and the incident was under investigation.