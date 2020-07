WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You don’t need an excuse to spend hours gushing over cat videos or pampering your beloved pet, but today you’ll have one.

National Kitten Day is Friday, July 10, 2020, according to the national day calendar an animal advocate created Kitten Day to encourage people to adopt the animals as pets.

Doing so might be good for your health, studies have shown pets can lower stress and even looking at cat photos and videos could make you happier.